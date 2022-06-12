Gambhir targets 'secular liberals' for silence on threats to Nupur Sharma

Gambhir calls out on silence on threats to Nupur Sharma

Sharma's remarks made in a TV debate last month had drawn condemnation from many Islamic countries and sparked protests from Muslims in different parts of India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 12 2022, 19:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 19:57 ist
Gautam Gambhir. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday extended support to suspended party leader Nupur Sharma against threats to her following her insulting remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and hit out at "secular liberals" for their "silence".

He tweeted, "Silence of so-called 'secular liberals' on the sickening display of hatred & death threats throughout the country against a woman who has apologised is surely deafening."

The BJP had suspended her in its bid to defuse the row which, however, continues to simmer, with some extremists issuing death threats to her. An AIMIM MP, Imtiaz Jaleel, recently demanded that she be hanged.

