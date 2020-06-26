Gandhi dynasty dominates Congress party: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi

Gandhi dynasty dominates Congress party: BJP's Sudhansh

  Jun 26 2020
BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday said that internal democracy of Congress revolves around one family, which dominates the party, unlike the BJP.

"I want to ask the leaders who accused the BJP of ending democracy, why the internal democracy of the Congress revolves around the Gandhi family? In the BJP, any worker can become party president. In the last 40 years, many workers have beautified the post of the president. At the same time, the Gandhi dynasty dominates the Congress," Trivedi said in a virtual web dialogue under the Atma Nirbhar campaign started by the Centre.

Replying to a question on "self-reliant India", he said there is indeed a necessity for people to change their mindset to understand 'vocal for local' and 'local to global' concept.

The government is still playing its role as it has ended an agreement with China for contract work in railways recently and has banned the use of Chinese products. 

