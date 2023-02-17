Gau-rakshaks killing people: Owaisi on Haryana deaths

Gau-rakshaks killing people: Owaisi slams BJP over Haryana deaths

BJP is promoting radicalised elements who in the garb of being 'gau-rakshaks' are killing people, Owaisi said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 17 2023, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 15:21 ist
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. Credit: PTI Photo

On the back of an incident in Haryana where two men were found charred to death in a car, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday slammed the BJP for "promoting such radicalised elements who in the garb of being 'Gau-Rakshaks' are killing people & indulging in extortion."

The two men, identified as Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), were found dead in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Thursday after they were allegedly abducted from the Bharatpur district in Rajasthan by men said to be cow vigilantes.

The families of the deceased, in their complaint to the police, claimed the people who abducted them were from Bajrang Dal.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Asaduddin Owaisi
BJP
Haryana
India News
Bajrang Dal
AIMIM

What's Brewing

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

DH Toon | India working on G20 museum

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

Biography of late Bipin Rawat to hit stands next month

 