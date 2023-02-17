Gau-rakshaks killing people: Owaisi slams BJP over Haryana deaths

On the back of an incident in Haryana where two men were found charred to death in a car, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday slammed the BJP for "promoting such radicalised elements who in the garb of being 'Gau-Rakshaks' are killing people & indulging in extortion."

BJP is actively promoting such radicalised elements who in the garb of being 'Gau-Rakshaks' are killing people & indulging in extortion. They should stop promoting such people: AIMIM MP Owaisi on Bhiwani incident — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2023

The two men, identified as Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), were found dead in a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Thursday after they were allegedly abducted from the Bharatpur district in Rajasthan by men said to be cow vigilantes.

The families of the deceased, in their complaint to the police, claimed the people who abducted them were from Bajrang Dal.

More to follow...