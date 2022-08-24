Gehlot front runner? Congress to announce president poll schedule on August 28

The schedule for the Congress president election will be known on August 28 with interim chief Sonia Gandhi convening a digital meeting of the party's Working Committee to approve the timeline for the poll.

Sonia has flown to London for medical check-ups but will chair the digital meeting amid reports that she has appealed to Gehlot to lead the party after former president Rahul Gandhi refused. Gehlot has expressed his reluctance earlier and has been appealing to Rahul to return to the post.

At the same time, Congress leaders have appealed to Sonia to continue in the post till 2024 if Rahul remains adamant, which she has denied. Sonia took over as interim president after Rahul quit in 2019 following the Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Gehlot was scheduled to meet Rahul on Wednesday but this meeting did not happen, as the latter left for London with Sonia.

“The party has given me the responsibilities of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior observer in Gujarat. Neither I nor you can comment when there is no decision officially. Media is free,” Gehlot told reporters at Delhi airport when asked about his possible role at the national level.

Interestingly, Gehlot, who urged Rahul to take over as president in the past two days, did not specifically mention the former Congress president on Wednesday when he was asked whether a consensus has been formed around him.

“A virtual meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held on August 28 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting,” Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal tweeted.

Rahul has made it clear that he does not see any reason to change his views on a non-Gandhi becoming party president. Rahul and Priyanka are accompanying Sonia to London and will attend the CWC meeting digitally.

Sources said the presidential election timeline may overshoot the announced schedule, with central election authority indicating that they would need at least 24-25 days after notification to finish the election process if there is a contest. A senior leader indicated that the poll process may conclude by the first week of October only.

Last October, Congress announced that it will hold the presidential election between August 21 and September 20. The party is likely to get the new president in the midst of its ambitious ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ starting September 7 in which Rahul Gandhi will have a major role.

Sonia will return to India after meeting her ailing mother in Italy after medical check-ups while Rahul will return to attend the September 4 rally in Delhi against price rise. On September 5, Rahul will go to Gujarat and interact with booth-level workers in Ahmedabad.