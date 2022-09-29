Gehlot ‘magic’ doesn’t work with Sonia, bows out of contest; Digvijaya in race, more may join

A “surprise” candidate with the backing of the party’s central leadership is likely to file a nomination for Congress president election on Friday as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot bowed out of the race taking moral responsibility for the Jaipur 'rebellion'.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge as well as Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik are on top of the list for the surprise candidate.

The entry of a third candidate would mean that senior leaders Digvijaya Singh, who collected nomination papers for filing it on Friday, and Shashi Tharoor do not have the Gandhi family’s backing in the elections.

The new development came following a denouement in the Rajasthan episode after a 100-minute meeting Gehlot had with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, days after MLAs refused to attend a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Jaipur to initiate a process to find a successor for the Chief Minister.

Gehlot said Sonia will take a decision on whether he would continue as Chief Minister, as he explained his “hurt” on the developments in Jaipur on Sunday when his supporting MLAs boycotted a meeting of Congress Legislature Party protesting against the leadership’s “intention” of installing Sachin Pilot as his successor.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said, "You will get a clear idea of candidates who will contest by Friday evening. Sonia-ji will decide on the Chief Minister in a day or two." Gehlot’s bete noir Sachin Pilot also met Sonia late evening.

Sonia made it clear to Gehlot that she was “very unhappy” with the political developments, as she herself had suggested that he succeed her as party chief. The party chief was not impressed by his arguments over the developments while he made it clear that it would not be proper to install Pilot, who rebelled against his government in 2020.

"In the last 50 years, I have worked as a loyal Congress soldier from the time of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Narasimha Rao and Sonia-ji, be it becoming a central minister or state unit chief, general secretary or Chief Minister for the third time, I cannot forget that. The events that happened have shaken all of us. Only I know how hurt I am because a message went that I want to remain CM," Gehlot told reporters.

"I have apologised to Sonia ji because a simple resolution, which is our tradition and which we always pass, a situation emerged that could not be passed. I, as a CLP leader, whatever the reasons, could not get the resolution passed. In the aftermath of the events, I will not fight the party president polls," Gehlot, accompanied by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal who also attended the meeting, said.

Before Gehlot’s meeting, Singh came to Congress headquarters around 12 noon and collected ten sets of nomination papers. Asked whether he would withdraw from the race in the future if he does not have the support of the Gandhi family, he said he collected the papers to contest the elections and one should take him seriously.

As Tharoor will file nomination on Friday 12:15 PM, Singh drove to his potential rival’s residence. Both agreed that theirs is "not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest" among colleagues.

"Received a visit from Digvijaya Singh this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party. We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, Congress will win!" Tharoor tweeted.

"I agree with Tharoor. We are fighting the communal forces in India. Both believe in the Gandhian, Nehruvian ideology and shall fight them relentlessly, come what may. Best wishes," Singh responded to Tharoor on Twitter.

Singh also met the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also considered as a contender along with Mukul Wasnik.

Earlier in the day, senior leaders held discussions on the presidential election -- Wasnik met Gehlot while P Chidambaram met Singh and Tariq Anwar went to meet AK Antony. Also, a representative of Tharoor, went to Congress office to check the electoral rolls.