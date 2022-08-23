Gehlot to meet Rahul on August 24 amid buzz around choosing new Cong chief

With Congress likely to announce the schedule for presidential election in “3-4 days”, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will meet top party leader Rahul Gandhi here on Wednesday in what is seen as deliberations of two leaders “reluctant” to take up the assignment despite being offered.

The meeting assumes significance as the Congress Working Committee is likely to meet soon to ratify the proposal of the party’s central election authority on schedule. Sources said the schedule will be announced in 3-4 days.

Sources said Rahul has refused to reconsider his stand on returning at the helm of affairs, as he does not find any reason to change his stand that a non-Gandhi should be the party president.

Amid speculation that in such a scenario Sonia may continue, she is also learnt to have told leaders that she would not want to continue in the post, which she had relinquished in 2017. She had reluctantly returned as interim president after Rahul quit following Lok Sabha elections.

With the Gandhis reluctant to continue, sources said an overwhelming section in the party views Gehlot as a possible replacement as he is a senior and could get the support from across the board. However, Gehlot has been reluctant to leave Rajasthan, especially a year ahead of the Assembly election.

Sources said Gehlot was asked at least twice earlier about taking over the presidentship but he has not shown any inclination to move to Delhi even as he is saddled in a factional fight with former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

On Monday, Gehlot said that it would be a “disappointment for the Congressmen in the country” if Rahul does not become party chief. "The unanimous opinion is in support of his becoming the president. So, I think he should accept it,” he said in Jaipur.

While Gehlot is likely to stick to this script during his meeting, it is likely that Rahul may try to impress upon him why the Rajasthan Chief Minister would be the best bet, as the meeting comes at a time when the party's presidential election is at an advanced stage.

Other names doing the rounds for the party chief include Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, CWC member Mukul Wasnik, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, and former Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

However, sources said, a section in the party believe that if Rahul does not step in, then Gehlot is the best bet and others may not be a match as they cannot bring any political capital to the party’s table.