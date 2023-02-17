George Soros seeks to demonise our democracy: BJP attacks investor over remarks on Modi-Adani ties

BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday slammed billionaire investor George Soros over his remarks on how the Adani issue "may open the door to a democratic revival in the country".

Soros said that the fallout from US short-seller Hindenburg Research’s attack on the conglomerate threatens to hurt investor confidence in India and it has fueled concerns about the country’s regulatory framework and sparked questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ties with Adani.

“Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in Parliament,” Soros said in a speech ahead of the Munich Security Conference. “This will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India.”

Launching a scathing attack on the investor, Irani said, "The man who broke the Bank of England and is designated by the nation an economic war criminal has now pronounced his desire to break Indian democracy. George Soros, an international entrepreneur has declared his ill intention to intervene in the democratic processes of India. Soros wants a government that is pliable to his needs is more than evident from his statement."

"That he (Soros) has announced funding of over a billion dollars to target leaders like PM Modi is significant," Irani added, saying every five years we elect a democratic government.

Irani called upon citizens to denounce the intention of the individual who sought to demonise the nation's democracy and who brought an onslaught to the economy of India so that he could gain personally.

"Those who Mr Soros finds pliable need to know India has defeated imperialistic design before and shall do again. Democracy has prevailed in India and will continue to do so. Designs to weaken Indian democracy will be met with the might of India under the leadership of PM Modi," Smriti Irani said.