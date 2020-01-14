''Get lost, you could be RSS or BJP man'', Akhilesh tells doc in UP hospital

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav triggered a controversy after he allegedly 'misbehaved' with a senior doctor during his (Akhilesh) meeting with those, who has sustained burn injuries after their bus had caught fire following collision with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, about 150 kilometres from here, a few days back.

The SP president allegedly called the doctor a ''BJP/RSS man'' and asked him to go away, when the latter tried to apprise him about the condition of the patients and the compensation paid to them.

Over a dozen people with burn injuries were admitted to the government hospital in Kannauj. Ten persons had been charred to death in the mishap.

''Tum man bolo....tum sarkari aadmi ho...tum RSS, BJP ke ho sakte ho...bhag jao yehan se...ekdam door ho jao...tum bahut chote adhikari ho,'' (Don't you speak...you are a government servant...you could be a BJP or RSS man...get lost from here....just go away..you are a very junior officer), Akhilesh was heard telling the doctor in a video, that went viral on the social networking sites.

The SP president took further potshots at the doctor, who was the emergency medical officer (EMO) after being told that the latter hailed from Gorakhpur, the home town of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

BJP slammed Akhilesh for being rude to the doctor. ''His (Akhilesh) only qualification is that he is the son of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav,'' said BJP spokesman Amit Malviya in a tweet.