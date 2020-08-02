'Get well soon' wishes pour in after Union Home minister Amit Shah tests Covid-19 positive

'Get well soon' wishes pour in Home Minister Amit Shah

'Get well soon' wishes started pouring in for the Union home minister in Jharkhand as the news of Amit Shah having tested positive for Covid-19 surfaced. Governor Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and political parties wished him good health and recovery

In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, the governor said, she has faith that the Union home minister will soon win the battle against Covid-19.

The chief minister took to Twitter and wished Shah a fast recovery from Covid-19.

"Got the information that @AmitShahji (tested) corona positive. I pray to the almighty for your speedy recovery," Soren said.

State unit president of the saffron party and Rajya Sabha member Deepak Prakash, BJPs Legislature Party Leader Babulal Marandi, former chief minister Raghubar Das, Union Tribal Affairs minister Arjun Munda, party general secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh and other leaders also wished him quick recovery, a party release said.

Spokespersons of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) Alok Kumar Dubey and Rajesh Gupta said in a press release, "The whole country is united in the fight against novel coronavirus and the party wishes you speedy recovery."

The Union home minister said on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

