Getting stay on conviction to Oppn unity: Cong's path ahead after Rahul's disqualification as MP

Highlighting how the case acquired momentum after the Adani speech in Lok Sabha, an appeal in a sessions court with the primary emphasis on getting a stay on conviction and bringing Opposition parties together occupy the primary place on Congress agenda to fight the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

The Congress believe that it is "no coincidence" that Rahul suddenly saw himself in trouble, as he has been vocal about the Adani Group accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favouring the conglomerate, especially during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and in Parliament, and the party's push back would centre around Adani issue.

Emphasising that Rahul will appeal soon in the Sessions court, senior MP and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi told a press conference that the issue at hand was political even before it was legal as it is a "systematic, repetitive and emasculation of democracy" by the ruling BJP, which is indulging in "strangulation of democracy".

Seeking to highlight that the case was politically motivated, he said the defamation petition was filed on April 16, 2019, and Rahul recorded his statement in March 2021.

However, he said the complainant went to the High Court seeking a stay on his own case, which was granted on March 7, 2022, while he approached it last month for vacating the stay claiming that sufficient evidence is there to start the trial and when a new magistrate was appointed. Singhvi said the stay was vacated and the case acquired speed.

9 days after @RahulGandhi's Adani speech in LS on Feb 7th, the defamation case against him gets fast tracked by the complainant withdrawing his own stay in the HC on 16th Feb.

On 27th Feb arguments resume after 1 year.

17th March judgement reserved. This is no coincidence. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 24, 2023

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "(Rahul's) Adani speech in Lok Sabha on February 7, the defamation case against him gets fast-tracked by the complainant withdrawing his own stay in the High Court on February 16. On February 27, arguments resume after one year. March 17 the judgement is reserved."

Sources said the party will highlight this aspect to show how the case was "politically motivated" and linked to Rahul's Adani speech in Lok Sabha. Ramesh said the attempt is to divert attention from the Adani issue on which almost the entire Opposition is seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe.

On the legal side, Singhvi said the immediate priority is to get a suspension of conviction so as to save Rahul's membership in Parliament, as a final decision on his appeal could take time.

The Congress is also fearing that the Election Commission could go ahead with announcing a bypoll for Wayanad if Rahul remains disqualified. Singhvi said he would not be surprised if the Election Commission announces bypolls. Though legally it could do so, he said, the question is whether it is fair.

The disqualification has also brought parties with issues with Congress together, the latest entrant being Trinamool Congress. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee or other party leaders, who did not comment on Rahul's conviction, were vocal on Friday, soon after the notification was issued. AAP and Samajwadi Party, which were critical of his conviction, too joined in condemning the disqualification of Rahul.

On Friday, Congress also managed to bring together Opposition parties, barring Trinamool, hours before the disqualification notice was issued under one umbrella to march to Vijay Chowk on the theme 'Democracy in Danger', which strung a variety of issues like demand for JPC on Adani issue, misuse of central agencies along with Rahul's conviction. The Opposition MPs were detained.