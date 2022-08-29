Ghulam Nabi Azad diminishing himself by giving interviews 'indiscriminately': Jairam Ramesh

Azad diminishing himself by giving interviews: Ramesh

Azad said the party needs medicines for treating it which are being provided by compounders instead of doctors

Congress on Monday slammed veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for his attack on party leadership, saying he has been tasked to slander the party but he is diminishing his stature by doing so.

As Azad went ahead with a series of interviews attacking the party leadership, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "after such a long career, courtesy entirely the party he's been tasked to slander, by giving interviews indiscriminately, Mr. Azad diminishes himself further."

"What’s he afraid of that he's justifying his treachery every minute? He can be easily exposed but why stoop to his level?" he added.

In his media interactions, Azad said the party needs medicines for treating it which are being provided by compounders instead of doctors.

Accusing the leadership of not having time for setting the organisation right, he alleged that leaders projected in the party in states are making party members leave instead of uniting them.

Talking to reporters, he also said he had assumed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be a "crude man" but he had displayed humanity while recalling a terror-related incident during the farewell speech for Azad in Rajya Sabha.

