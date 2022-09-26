Ghulam Nabi Azad launches Democratic Azad Party in J&K

Ghulam Nabi Azad launches Democratic Azad Party in J&K

Azad said the DAP will focus on 'strengthening' peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 26 2022, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 15:41 ist
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad unveils the flag of his new 'Democratic Azad Party' during a press conference, in Jammu, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently parted ways with the Congress, on Monday launched his new party -- the Democratic Azad Party (DAP).

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had ended his more than five-decade-long association with the Congress on August 26.

"I am launching Democratic Azad Party (DAP) from here today. It symbolises democracy and freedom of speech and thought. Our ideology will be based on the ideals of Mahatama Gandhi," Azad said during a press conference here.

Azad said the DAP will have "no competition" with any other political party and it will focus on "strengthening" peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Over two dozen prominent Congress leaders, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, had resigned from the Congress in support of Azad.

Jammu and Kashmir
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Indian Politics
India News
Congress
Democratic Azad Party

