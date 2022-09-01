Ghulam Nabi Azad's 'a welcome sign', says Congress

Ghulam Nabi Azad might have been its tallest leader in Jammu and Kashmir but Congress believes his exit could be a blessing in disguise, as party managers believe that it will now help in its revival in the state where it has been a minor player for years.

Leaders involved with the party’s Jammu and Kashmir affairs are of the impression that Azad’s exit would not change the status quo and actually could lead to the return of those who left the party earlier as their political growth were stunted by the veteran leader who did not allow those from the leaders to occupy centre-stage.

The party seeks to paint Azad, who ended his nearly five-decade-old relationship with Congress last Friday, as part of a larger BJP game-plan, believing that if this sticks, it would be detrimental to his political agenda. Azad knows it and he is trying hard to shrug it off by explaining how both BJP and he would not benefit from each other.

Congress believes that Azad had been planning to leave the party for some time and it could have happened around two years ago but Covid-19 played spoilsport and had to delay. At the same time, the top Congress leadership has now asked the party functionaries to settle the organisational issues in the state.

Sources said for the past couple of years, Azad and his supporters were keeping away from party programmes, as the senior leader had been sulking over his diminishing role in the party though he has been an integral part of the leadership for over four decades since Indira Gandhi’s times.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, we are not a formidable force compared to the National Conference or PDP. Azad never promoted Kashmiri leaders at the national level. He never allowed them to grow politically or rise in the party. This led to promising leaders leaving the party. Now, we will try and win over them. For them, his exit is a welcome sign,” a senior party leader said.

For the organisation, sources said, this would be a boost as Azad’s supporters were not cooperating for years as they were indulging in a campaign to oust the then state president Ghulam Ahmad Mir. While a large number of leaders have resigned, Congress is not overly anxious.

“Yes, there are some desertions. That is natural. But we know it will end by September 4 once Azad’s Jammu rally is over. Most of those who are joining Azad are those over 70 years. They have no chance for another electoral battle in Congress and this is their last chance,” the leader said.

The party has also not taken kindly to Azad's attack on the party and its leadership. “If he was adamant that GM Saroori should be made state chief, why did he give four names? Is it a crime that one of the four names suggested by him was appointed? How can you say that he wanted one but will give four names?” the leader asked.

An initial assessment by the party leaders claims that Azad’s exit from the party has not evoked much response in the state. However, party managers believe that his party can create trouble for Congress in 7-10 seats in the Chenab valley.