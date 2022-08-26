Azad's resignation body blow to Congress: Omar Abdullah

Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation 'body blow' to Congress, says Omar Abdullah

'It's sad, and quite scary, to see the grand old party of India implode,' Omar added

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 26 2022, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 12:54 ist
Omar Abdullah. Credit: PTI File Photo

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday described Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the Congress as a "body blow" to the party, saying it was "sad" and "scary" to see the grand old party implode.

Also Read | Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, says party run by sycophants

"Long rumoured to be in the offing but a body blow to the Congress none the less. Perhaps the senior most leader to quit the party in recent times, his resignation letter makes for very painful reading," he tweeted.

"It's sad, and quite scary, to see the grand old party of India implode," Omar added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Omar Abdullah
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

 