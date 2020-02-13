Give reasons for selecting candidates with criminal cases, SC directs political parties

In an important judgement, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed political parties to publish reasons for selection of candidates with criminal records, like his or her achievements in public life, instead of justifying it with the factor of winnability.

The top court directed all political parties to publish within 48 hours the criminal records of candidates in Assembly and Parliament polls, on their website, and social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

A bench presided over by Justice R F Nariman passed its directions under Article 142 of the Constitution, on a contempt petition filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini K Upadhyay.

Noting "alarming rise of criminals in politics", the court said the records of the candidates, selected to contest polls, must be publicised in details, including the stage of trial and proceedings.

The court said the political parties must show compliance to the directions in a report to the Election Commission within 72 hours, failing which they would be treated as a contempt of court.

The petitioner had claimed the directions issued by the top court in September 2018 for publication of criminal records of candidates prominently in print and electronic media were not followed by the political parties in letter and spirit.

