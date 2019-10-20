Give us entire area in Ayodhya: Hindu parties to SC

The Hindu parties on Saturday asked the Supreme Court to grant them the entire disputed site of 2.77 acres and other acquired area at Ayodhya so that they can “build a grand temple” at the site they revere as the birthplace of Lord Rama.

Maintaining that a temple continued to exist at the site as per archaeological evidence, Ram Lalla said the plea by the Muslim parties for reconstructing the mosque was inequitable and unjust, besides being contrary to Hindu Dharma and Islamic law.

The top court had on October 16 reserved its judgement on appeals filed against the Allahabad HC judgement and asked the parties to submit their note on ‘moulding of relief’, which can be given in case the judgement is not in favour.

The note settled by former Attorney General K Parasaran and senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan for Ram Lalla contended that ‘Nirmohi Akhara’ had disentitled itself to any relief by questioning the very status of ‘Ram Janmasthan’ as a juristic entity and for setting up a claim adverse of deity.

The Muslim parties are also not entitled to any relief for they built a structure over the “sacred and revered Ram Janmasthan” claiming it to be vacant land. Their claim of no temple existing beneath the disputed structure have been proved to be erroneous, it said.

“There are no good grounds for moulding the relief in any manner which will impact the entire acquired area including the disputed site being utilised in accordance with the wishes of the Hindus,” it said, asking the top court to invoke its extraordinary power for doing complete justice.

The Muslim sides, including the Sunni Central Waqf, also submitted their note, but they did so in a sealed envelope.

Another party, Akhil Bhartiya Sriram Janmabhoomi Punaruddhar Samiti, through senior advocate P N Mishra, asked the court to pass a decree in favour of the Hindu parties – Ram Lalla Virajman and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi – for the purpose of doing complete justice.

Appellant Gopal Singh Visharad, represented by senior advocates Ranjit Kumar and P S Narasimha, sought “unhindered right to worship of the idols of Lord Sri Ram”, which included all other idols and sites at the birthplace.

“Any exercise of equity of allowing construction of any structure, contrary to the said purpose, would defeat the purpose of suit and right to do worship at the entire site,” it said.