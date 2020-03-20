'Global economy won't affect defence procurement'

Global economic situation will affect all nations, but not India's defence procurement, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 20 2020, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 15:18 ist
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: Facebook (RajnathSinghBJP)

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the global economic situation would affect all nations, but ruled out any impact on India's defence procurement.

Speaking at the launch of the draft Defence Procurement Procedure, 2020, Singh said the global economy could improve in the next two-five months.

"There would certainly be impact of global economy's condition on all nations. I feel there would be hardly any impact of global economy's condition on India's defence procurement," Singh said when asked if the global economy's condition and the coronavirus pandemic would affect Indian defence procurement.

"We can't rule out a possibility that global economy will improve in next 2 to 5 months," he said.

Defence minister
Rajnath Singh
India
