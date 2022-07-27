GNCTD (Amendment) Act: Delhi L-G asks House Speaker for rule change, clash with AAP likely

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has asked the Assembly speaker to make changes in rules for the conduct of business and procedure of the House under the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021, which is likely to be a new flashpoint with the ruling AAP.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, accords primacy to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) over the elected government. According to the legislation, the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor".

Sources in the L-G's office said that even 14 months after the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021, came into effect, the Delhi Assembly has kept necessary amendments in its 'Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business' pending.

No immediate reaction on the development was available from the ruling AAP or Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

The L-G, in his message to the Speaker, cited the GNCTD(Amendment) Act provision under which the Assembly will not make any rule to enable itself or its committees to consider the matters of the day-to-day administration of the capital or conduct inquiries in relation to the administrative decisions, they said.

"Necessary amendments in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly or any other existing rule on the subject are immediately required to be made to make them in consonance with the provisions of the amended Act," LG office sources said quoting Saxena's message to the Speaker.