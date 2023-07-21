Goa Assembly resolution calls for action against BBC documentary on PM Modi

Amid a heated debate, the Goa legislative assembly on Friday passed a private member resolution moved by a ruling BJP MLA urging the House "to take strict action against the whimsical findings shown in the BBC documentary" slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two-part documentary India: The Modi Question, which the BJP has claimed was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was banned by the central government in January this year.

"This BBC documentary, with maligned intentions misrepresenting the events of 2002, is a malicious and low-level attempt to tarnish India’s global image internationally. India is a democratic country, and freedom of expression is at the core of its Constitution. But that does not mean that any news media can act capriciously by abusing such freedom. If someone behaves or acts like this, it can never be tolerated," the private member resolution moved by BJP MLA Krishna Salkar said in his resolution.

Also Read | Crime branch seizes 150 kg of explosives in Goa, two arrested

"BBC is losing its credibility, and it seems to be working with some hidden agenda against India and the Indian Government," it also said.

Speaking during the discussion on the resolution, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said that there was no point in discussing a documentary, whose video was not available in India, adding that the "matter is sub judice".

"I request you to kindly withdraw this resolution as it is not in the interest of our country," Alemao said.

Another Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira also said that calling the documentary an "assault on the nation" was a false narrative.

"Firstly, this two-page resolution is very argumentative. There are arguments in it. This matter is subjudice; hence, it should not have been brought to the House. It is a false narrative that the documentary is an assault on the nation. Media brings up the facts and then people should decide on it," Ferreira said.

Responding to the Opposition's comments, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the documentary video cannot be circulated in India, because it impairs the Prime Minister's image, which the Chief Minister said, represented the "image of the nation".

"If his image is maligned then it should be banned. His global image is big, hence his image cannot be tarnished... The Emergency represented dark days in India. At that time, press persons were also sent behind bars. Around 150 people of Goa were in prison," Sawant said, taking potshots at the Opposition.