Goa CM backs Tiger Reserve across Goa, Karnataka forest

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday chided a National Tiger Conservation Authority report, which has urged urgent setting up of a Tiger Reserve to protect tigers in the Western Ghat forests of Goa and Karnataka.

The Authority which functions under the aegis of the Union Ministry for Environment and Forests had been tasked with probing the death of four tigers in the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary in North Goa last month, had also pointed out at mismanagement of Goa’s forest resources and said that region’s green cover could be a death-trap for tigers if it was not upgraded to a Tiger Reserve.

“Sometimes it is very easy for those who make these reports. The same forests have human habitats too, there are villages, we have to think about that too,” Sawant told reporters on Wednesday when he was asked if he would act on the recommendations of the NTCA report.

Sawant also said, that his office had not gotten hold of an official copy of the report yet and that a formal request had been made to the MoEF for the same.

“Of course, we are taking care of our forests. We will have to see the feasibility of what can be done to protect tigers... The issue of tiger reserve will be decided after discussion and talking to people on the ground,” Sawant said.

The NTCA report had said, that the Western Ghat region which spreads through Goa and Karnataka had the potential to increase overall tiger population numbers if it was upgraded to a Tiger Reserve.

The Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary is connected to the larger tiger landscape of Karnataka comprising Kali Tiger Reserve, Bhimgarh Wildlife Sanctuary to the east and Bhagwan Mahavir National Park.

Four tribals living within the jurisdiction of the Goa wildlife sanctuary were arrested for poisoning four tigers to death in January after the apex predator killed a cow and a buffalo belonging to the accused.