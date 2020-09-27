Goa CM condoles Jaswant Singh's demise

Goa CM Pramod Sawant condoles Jaswant Singh's demise

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Sep 27 2020, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 12:47 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former Union minister Jaswant Singh and said his contribution towards the country's development will always be remembered.

Singh, 82, a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died in New Delhi on Sunday following a long spell of illness.

Condoling his death, Sawant in a tweet said, Saddened by the demise of Former Union Minister Shri #JaswantSingh ji. Jaswant ji handled key portfolios in the Government led by Vajpayee Ji."

Read: RIP Jaswant Singh: Political figures condole death of former Union Minister

"His immense contribution towards development of India will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti," the chief minister added.

Singh held defence, finance and external affairs portfolios in the Vajpayee government.

He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate after the BJP did not give him ticket, but lost the poll. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pramod Sawant
Goa
Jaswant Singh
BJP

What's Brewing

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Poriyal dons French couture

Poriyal dons French couture

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

 