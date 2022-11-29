Goa Congress-BJP trade charges over 'Kashmir Files' criticism at IFFI

A day after Israeli filmmaker and chief juror at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Nadav Lapid slammed Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files as a "vulgar propaganda movie," the Congress and the BJP in Goa traded charges, even as his comments at the event divided opinion among the country's film fraternity.

Former state Congress president Girish Chodankar on Tuesday claimed that the comments made by Lapid, who was invited by the Government of India to head the international film competition jury at the festival had put India to international embarrassment.

"It’s most unfortunate to publicly hear at the Closing Ceremony from @nadavlapid, the head of international jury of 53rd @IFFIGoa on behalf of all the 5 juries that they were disturbed & shocked to find #KashmirFiles movie among 15 quality world cinemas, which was a propaganda & vulgar film. It was nominated for International Competition as well as Gandhi Medal. Most shameful act by @GovtOfIndia_ & I&B Minister @ianuragthakur. Will @PMOIndia act on those responsible for putting #India in international embarrassment?," Chodankar tweeted.

On Monday, at the concluding ceremony of the festival Lapid had said: "14 out of the 15 films had their cinematic qualities and defaults and evoked vivid discussion. We were all of us disturbed and shocked by the 15th film by the movie The Kashmir Files, that felt for us like a propaganda vulgar movie inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival."

"I feel totally comfortable to share these feelings with you on stage since... we felt this festival can truly accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and for life," Lapid had further said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday condemned the statement made by Lapid.

"I condemn the statement. Israel's Ambassador also said that he misused the platform. National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) will take cognisance of it. He should not have used such words," Sawant told reporters in Gujarat, where he is campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata party ahead of state Assembly polls.

Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon has also weighed in on the controversy by writing an open letter to Lapid on Twitter saying the Israeli filmmaker should be ashamed for his comments.

"An open letter to #NadavLapid following his criticism of #KashmirFiles. It’s not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I’ll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED..." he said, adding that Lapid's comments could impact the Israel-India partnership.