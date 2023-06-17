Goa Legislative Assembly monsoon session from July 18

BJP president J P Nadda will address a mega rally at Santirbazar in South Tripura district on Saturday to mark the completion of nine years of the NDA government at the Centre.

Nadda arrived here on Friday. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb received him at the airport.

Read | Less sessions in Assemblies matter of concern: Speaker Om Birla

"BJP national president JP Nadda arrived in the state to address a rally to be organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine years in power in Santirbazar of South Tripura district. We welcomed Nadda-ji," Saha said in a Facebook post.

BJP's northeast coordinator Sambit Patra on Friday and held a meeting with the chief minister over the party's programme on Saturday.

Security arrangements have been beefed up in the entire Santirbazar sub-division as part of precautionary measures, a senior police officer said, adding that more policemen are being deployed around the venue.