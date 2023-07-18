Goa opposition stages walkout over partial collapse of iconic city building; CM issues probe by IIT-Roorkee

The Opposition staged a walkout on the first day of monsoon session of the state legislative assembly on Tuesday, over the partial collapse of an under-repairs structure at the iconic Kala Academy building in Panaji, even as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant promised a thorough enquiry into the incident by a team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Roorkee.

After storming the well of the house during Question Hour, the Opposition alleged corruption in the repair process and also demanded the resignation of Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude.

“The government should have courage to have a discussion on this issue and the minister responsible should be sacked,” former deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai demanded, while speaking to reporters, after the joint walkout by the Opposition.

Designed by noted architect late Charles Correa, the 46-year-old Kala Academy building is an iconic structure in Panaji which houses several auditoriums and had been under repairs for the last several months.

The Opposition had accused the Ministry of Art and Culture of alleged corruption in the process followed to repair the structure. Gaude, who heads the Ministry, had however rejected opposition accusations.

Following the collapse of a large slab on Monday, in which no injuries were incidentally reported, the Opposition had reiterated their accusations of corruption.

Sawant however told the state assembly that his government would come out with a white paper on the reasons for the collapse of the structure.

“No one will be spared if found guilty. Thorough investigation will be conducted in this case. The portion which collapsed is a 43-year-old structure. It did not have the required support,” Sawant told the state assembly.

“We have also sought explanation from the contractor and have appointed an independent agency, the IIT Rourkee, to inquire into the collapse of the open auditorium of Kala Academy,” Sawant further said.