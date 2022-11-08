Cong hands charge of Delhi to Ajoy Kumar till MCD polls

Gohil busy with Gujarat elections, Congress hands charge of Delhi to Ajoy Kumar till MCD polls

The party also constituted a three-member screening committee for the upcoming elections to the MCD

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 08 2022, 10:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 10:30 ist
The party flag of Congress. Credit: DH File Photo

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has assigned Ajoy Kumar the additional charge of Delhi till the completion of the civic body polls here as the regular AICC-in-charge of the party's capital unit was busy with the Gujarat Assembly polls.

In a statement on Monday, the party said Shaktisinh Gohil, AICC in-charge, Delhi, is busy with the Gujarat Assembly elections and the Congress president has approved the proposal of assigning additional charge of Delhi to Kumar, AICC in-charge (Sikkim, Tripura, Nagaland) till the completion of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, with immediate effect.

The party also constituted a three-member screening committee headed by AICC general secretary Avinash Pande for the upcoming elections to the MCD.

While Pande is the chairman of the panel, party MP K Jayakumar and Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin are its members.

Polling for the municipal elections in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the much-awaited poll will be held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat Assembly elections, which will take place on December 1 and 5. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Mallikarjun Kharge
Delhi
AICC
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Sikkim

What's Brewing

Rohit Sharma: Hitman in hinterland

Rohit Sharma: Hitman in hinterland

Himachal Pradesh Elections: What is Old Pension Scheme?

Himachal Pradesh Elections: What is Old Pension Scheme?

How constant learning helps boost career

How constant learning helps boost career

DH Toon | EWS quota, a new instrument for netas

DH Toon | EWS quota, a new instrument for netas

Plastic ban is weakening

Plastic ban is weakening

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

 