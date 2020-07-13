Gold smuggling case: Congress-led UDF to move no-confidence motion against Kerala govt

Opposition Congress in Kerala is planning to move a no-confidence motion against the ruling CPI(M)-led left front government in the wake of alleged nexus of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's principal secretary with gold smuggling racket.

A meeting of the Congress led United Democratic Front also decided to move a motion against the Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan as he turned up for the inauguration of a shop of one of the accused in the gold smuggling case.

The fresh moves are part of the ongoing attack by the opposition parties against the government. The left front is having a comfortable majority of about 90 seats in 140 member Assembly, of which two seats were now vacant.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that apart from the alleged connections of his former principal secretary M Sivasankar with gold smuggling accused former UAE consulate employee Swapna Suresh, so far no issues of misusing the CMO came to light. Hence Sivasankar was not suspended from service. Already Sivasankar was kept off CM's office, he said.