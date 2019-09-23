Golden Triangle holds the key in Maharashtra polls

The Golden Triangle would hold the key to who forms the next government in Maharashtra.

The Golden Triangle refers to Mumbai, the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the urban conglomerations of Pune and Nashik. It accounts for about 14 Lok Sabha seats and upto 85 Assembly seats.

Once dominated by the Congress-NCP alliance, the BJP-Shiv Sena saffron combine has an upperhand and they control majority of the municipal corporations and other local bodies.

"In terms of size, it is bigger than several countries. The region is biggest contributor to India's GDP. It is a cosmopolitan mix. There is a big migrant population, the rich and poor stay here. It has a very big middle class and upper middle class," said veteran political analyst and commentator Prakash Akolkar.

If one takes into account the results of 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls and the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and Shiv Sena controls the region.

The region has ST and SC reserved seats as well and has a rural population. It has a forest area, big lakes and fishing zones along the Arabian Sea as well. "The top business people, middle-class is a factor in the region, the aspirations of people are very high," said Siddhi Dhamane, an activist based in Vasai suburbs.

The BJP-led government had fastpaced several initiatives of the erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front government including the expansion of Metro network. For Nashik and Pune also several initiatives have been ensured.

According to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, over 325 kms of Metro lines for MMR is being executed and by 2024, it would carry over 80 lakh people. To ensure seamless infrastructure development, the scope of MMR has been increased.

Mumbai comprises of two districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and is spread over 603 sq km, while the MMR includes Mumbai and parts of neighbouring Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts and is spread over 4,355 sq km. Recently, more areas of Palghar and Raigad districts — around 2,000 sq km would be brought under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).This means, the MMR would now be spread over 6,355 kms and with Pune and Nashik and its far suburbs, the area is over 8,000 sq km. But, for BJP, the Metro carshed in Aarey Milk Colony has resulted in problems with its own ally Shiv Sena joining protests and siding with environmental groups. The Congress, NCP and AAP too are opposed to it.

THE GOLDEN TRIANGLE

* The Golden Triangle comprises seven districts - Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Pune and Nashik.

* The region accounts for area involving nearly 14 Lok Sabha seats and around 85 Assembly segments.

* Nearly 35 to 40 per cent of Maharashtra's population stay in the region.

* It covers three geographical regions of Konkan, North Maharashtra and Western Maharashtra.