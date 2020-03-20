Good coordination between Uddhav Thackeray, PM Modi, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said there was a good coordination between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Maharashtra faces the challenge of containing the coronavirus.

The state has recorded at least 52 coronavirus infection cases so far.

"There is good coordination between Prime Minister Modi and Uddhav Thackeray. In times of crisis, we accept the leadership of Narendra Modi. The country needs him," said Raut, whose party broke up its alliance with the BJP last year.

Opposition and ruling parties should work closely setting aside political differences during such crises, the Sena leader said.

Asked about Maharashtra BJP's reported attempts to destabilise the Shiv Sena-led alliance government, Raut said "all BJP leaders who indulge in such activities should be quarantined by that party".

"There is awareness among people about the coronavirus, but those who consider themselves leaders should also take care of themselves," Raut said.

"Just saying Bharatmata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram is not patriotism. Listening to your chief minister is also patriotism," he said.

On the collapse of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Raut claimed it was doubtful whether the next government led by the BJP will be stable, as like Congress, BJP too can be beset by rebellion.