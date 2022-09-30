Goof-up in Tharoor's manifesto; India's map distorted

Goof-up in Shashi Tharoor's manifesto; India's map distorted

Part of Jammu and Kashmir was omitted from the the map in Tharoor's manifesto

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2022, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 17:10 ist

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor's manifesto for the party election triggered a row on Friday as it showed a distorted map of India.

Part of Jammu and Kashmir was omitted from the map in Tharoor's manifesto. However, the mistake was corrected soon.

(Document source: Shashi Tharoor’s Office) pic.twitter.com/Xo47XUirlL

 

— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

 

Shashi Tharoor
Congress
India
Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Politics

