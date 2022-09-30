Goof-up in Shashi Tharoor's manifesto; India's map distorted

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor's manifesto for the party election triggered a row on Friday as it showed a distorted map of India.

Part of Jammu and Kashmir was omitted from the map in Tharoor's manifesto. However, the mistake was corrected soon.

Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor's office makes correction to their manifesto for the election which earlier showed a distorted map of India. Parts of J&K, Ladakh were omitted in the earlier version pic.twitter.com/aI8zoXqMrY — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

(Document source: Shashi Tharoor’s Office) pic.twitter.com/Xo47XUirlL

— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022