Google opens training programme for journalists ahead of assembly polls in India

The Election Commission of India, earlier in the month announced the poll dates for five states of India including Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The polls are being conducted in seven phases starting on February 10 and are slated to conclude on March 7. The results will be revealed on the counting day on March 10.

Google, in a bid to help journalists cover the election in the five states is offering training and also helping them utilise technology tools to improve their work in terms of delivering the news more visually appealing, also be able to segregate fake and genuine news and more.

The company’s Google News Initiative India Training Network arm in collaboration with DataLEADS is inviting scribes and journalism students to register for PollCheck 2022: Covering India’s Election.

“The workshop is designed to help strengthen skills in digital journalism and learn about a range of tools, tips, and techniques - from Google and beyond - that can help journalists prepare for their election story,” the company said.



Picture Credit: Google



Google’s 2022 programme offers seven webinars including— Data Verification (Quick guide to report on election statistics and claims with clarity and accuracy on 5 February 11:00 am to 1:00 pm IST), Fact-Checking Online Misinformation (How to verify fake posts and profiles to check false narratives on 8 February 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm IST), Mobile Journalism For Elections (Explore the latest possibilities of Mobile Journalism for election coverage on 12 February at 11:00 am to 1:00 pm IST), Data Visualization (How to deliver election story through data-driven graphics, and animations on 15 February at 11:00 am to 1:00 pm IST) and Online Safety and Safety First: Covering Polls In A Pandemic (tips on how to cover elections with Covid-19 safety protocols on 22 February at 11:00 am to 1:00 pm IST).

Interested journalists and students and register for the aforementioned programmes on Google’s official website (here).

