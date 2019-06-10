Gopal Rai inspects GTB Hospital

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jun 10 2019, 19:21pm ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2019, 19:25pm ist
New Delhi: AAP's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai addresses a press conference to announce about the party's campaign for Lok Sabha elections at the party office. (PTI File Photo)

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai Monday inspected state-owned GTB Hospital and directed authorities to ensure contractual employees get notified minimum wages.

The minister also directed the hospital management to reinstate the services of sacked contractual employees, an official said.

The labour minister asked officers concerned to clear the files pertaining to minimum wages of such employees within three days, he added.

Last week, Rai had inspected LNJP Hospital and had been told that contractual employees there have not received salaries for three months.

The direction came days after the Arvind Kejriwal-government decided that cabinet ministers would be on the ground from June 3 to know the problems of people and find viable solutions for them. 

Gopal Rai
Delhi
AAP government
