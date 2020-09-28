Government dedicates 1.4-km Gwalior-Morena flyover to nation

The government on Monday said it has dedicated 1.4 km flyover on NH-3 at Morena Town in Madhya Pradesh built at a cost of Rs 108 crore to the nation.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in a virtual ceremony dedicated the flyover to the nation, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

Chief Minister Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over the function, attended by Union Ministers Faggan Singh Kulaste, MoS Road Transport and Highways V K Singh, local MPs, MLAs, senior officers from the centre and the State.

The flyover connecting Dholpur in Rajasthan and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh has been completed within the scheduled 18 months' time under engineering, procurement and construction mode.

"Total length of the 4-lane flyover structure is 780 metres, with 300-metre retaining wall approach towards Dholpur and 340-metre retaining wall approach towards Gwalior," the statement said.

The flyover has service roads on both sides.

The flyover will also decongest Morena city which in turn will save time and avoid fuel wastage, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Tomar complemented Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari for quickly sanctioning this project and getting it completed within the scheduled time frame.

He also thanked Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh for actively pursuing this project.

Singh said, the present stretch is important as it is a major connectivity road in the region, he said and added that this flyover will also help in mitigating accidents.