Government not giving clear picture on death toll in Manipur: Mamata

She also lashed out at the BJP government in the Centre for not sending a single representative to Manipur to review the situation

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 08 2023, 21:01 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 22:08 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Expressing concern over the current situation in violence-hit Manipur, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the BJP government is not providing a clear picture of the death toll in the northeastern state where shoot-at-sight orders are in force.

She also lashed out at the BJP government in the Centre for not sending a single representative to Manipur to review the situation.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Banerjee urged the people of Karnataka to vote for stability and development, and not for the BJP.

"I am quite tense with the situation in Manipur. We are not getting a clear picture of the number of deaths in shoot-at-sight (order) as the state government is not giving any information," she said.

Manipur violence is a man-made problem, Banerjee claimed.

Violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, leading to the deaths of at least 54 people.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and live in the hill districts.

