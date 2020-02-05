Government should ensure proper clothing, equipment for soldiers: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday attacked the government in Lok Sabha on the findings of the CAG report that flagged acute shortage of essential clothing, boots, and equipment for soldiers posted in Siachen.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Chowdhury said it is the responsibility of the government to ensure clothing and all other items required by soldiers posted at Siachen as they are guarding the nation is such difficult terrain and hostile weather.

The report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), which was tabled in Parliament on Monday, pulled up the Army for the delay in procurement of clothing, equipment, snow goggles and multi-purpose boots that are required to be provided to soldiers serving in high altitude areas.