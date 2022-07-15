Government to bring 24 new bills to both Houses during Monsoon session

The government on Friday unveiled its plans to bring 24 new bills, including one that replaces an existing one on the Press to include the digital media, in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament starting Monday.

Sources said altogether the government would intend to bring 32 bills, including eight pending ones, to both the Houses during the session that will end on August 12.

Of the eight pending bills, three are in Rajya Sabha and one is in Lok Sabha. Four bills introduced in Lok Sabha, referred to Standing Committees and their reports presented also are likely to be brought before the Parliament.

One of the prominent bills that has found space in the tentative list of new bills shared by the government with Parliament include -- The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2022, which is aimed at regulating digital media too among other things.

According to the description, the bill seeks to replace the Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867 by decriminalisation of the existing Act, keeping the procedures of the extant Act simple from the view point of medium/small publishers and uphold the values of press freedom.

However, this bill is yet to come up before the Cabinet for clearance. A bill can come up in Parliament only after the Cabinet clears it and in several occasions, a legislation that is listed in the tentative list have not been introduced in Parliament during the particular session.

The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022 is another proposed legislation on the agenda. It seeks to amend the existing Act to bring policy reforms and to improve ease of doing business in the sector.

Another one is the The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to provide a regulatory framework for carbon trading in India, encouraging penetration of renewables in energy mix and for effective implementation and enforcement of the 'Energy Conservation Act'.

The Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022 is another proposed law on the table, which seeks to prevent and combat trafficking in persons, especially woman and children, to provide for care, protection , assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them, and also to ensure prosecution of offenders.

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022 seeking to set up a National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) and to repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947 is also on the anvil.

The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill and The National Anti-Doping Bill, the Bills which were scrutinised by Parliamentary Standing Bill, will also come up during the Session.