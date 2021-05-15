Govt's 'disastrous policy' will ensure 3rd wave: Rahul

Government's 'disastrous policy' will ensure third Covid-19 wave, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the prime minister and his government over its vaccine strategy and handling of the pandemic

PTI
PTI,
  • May 15 2021, 21:01 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 21:43 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called for a national vaccine strategy and claimed that the government's "disastrous" inoculation policy will "ensure a devastating third wave" in the country.

He also accused the prime minister of making "mother Ganga cry" after bodies of suspected coronavirus victims were found floating in the river.

"The Government of India's (GOI's) disastrous vaccine strategy will ensure a devastating third wave. It can't be repeated enough - India needs a proper vaccine strategy," he said on Twitter.

Tagging media reports claiming that over 2,000 bodies have been found in 1140 km area along the Ganga, he alleged, "One who used to say 'Ganga' has called him has made Mother Ganga cry."

Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the prime minister and his government over its vaccine strategy and handling of the pandemic.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi asks govt to make vaccine purchase, distribution centralised

In yet another tweet, Gandhi appealed to people to stay safe after cyclone Tauktae warning was issued by the government in many states. He also appealed to Congress workers to provide all assistance to those in need.

"May 15 Cyclone Alert has been issued in Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. Cyclone Tauktae is already causing heavy rains in many areas.

"I appeal to Congress workers to provide all possible assistance to those in need. Please stay safe," he said on Twitter.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Covid vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine
third wave

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is the endgame for Hamas and Israel?

What is the endgame for Hamas and Israel?

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

The moon, Mars & beyond: China’s ambitious space plans

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

NASA releases 3D video of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

NASA releases 3D video of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

 