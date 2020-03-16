'Governors in J&K only drink and play golf', says ex-Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Goa governor Satya Pal Malik triggered a controversy when he said that the governors had no work and they just whiled away their time.

Speaking at a function at his ancestral village of Hisavada in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, about 450 kilometres from here, Malik said that the governors of Jammu & Kashmir only 'drank' (liquor) and "played golf".

"Governors ke paas koi kaaam nahin hota...Kashmir me to governor kewal daru peeta hai aur golf khelta hai....baki rajyon ke governor kisi jhagre mein nahin padte," (governors have no work...Kashmir's governors only drink and play golf..in the other states the governors do not get involved in contentious issues), Malik said.

Malik, incidentally was the last governor of Jammu & Kashmir. He was in the Raj Bhavan there when the centre had abrogated Art 370 ending special status to the state.

Malik, who was also the governor of Bihar, said that during his tenure he had found that hundreds of colleges were owned by the politicians.

"There were hundreds of colleges owned by the politicians...there was not a single teacher there....they also included B.Ed colleges," he remarked.