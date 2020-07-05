Govt allots Priyanka Gandhi's Lutyens bungalow to BJP MP Anil Baluni

Days after cancelling the allotment of a government bungalow to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital, the Centre has alloted same house to BJP Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Anil Baluni.

Baluni, who is also the BJP national media head is currently staying at 20, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Road, a Type 6 bungalow.

Earlier, he had requested the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry to change his Gurudwara Ganj Road on health grounds, said an offical in the Urban Development Ministry.

The government on July 1 served a notice to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asking to vacate the Type 6 B bunglow 35, Lodhi Estate by August 1.

The government cancelled allotment of government accomodation to Vadra citing she is no longer a SPG protectee and having only Z+ security. Z+ protectees are not entitled for a government bunglow in the national capital unless the government decides on alloting it to them only after the Ministry of Home Affairs recommendation based on threat perception.



"Though MPs are eligible for Type V bunglow, sometimes the government alloted Type 6A or 6B bunglow also," said an official.

The government allotted a bungalow to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in 1997 when she was a Special Protection Group (SPG) protectee. However, the Centre removed the SPG protection to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and her children- the party's General Secretaries Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi- in December 2019.