Govt appoints Burman as Controller General of Accounts

The government on Sunday said it has appointed Soma Roy Burman, a 1986-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service Officer, as the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

Burman is the 24th CGA and is the seventh woman to hold this position.

"The government appointed Burman, as the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) with effect from December 1, 2019," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

During her 33-year long career, she has held cadre positions at different levels in ministries such as Home Affairs, Information & Broadcasting, Industry, Finance, Human Resource Development and Shipping, Road Transport & Highways.