Govt can't silence me, says P Chidambaram

After spending 106 days in jail in the INX Media case, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram walked into Parliament to warm handshakes and hugs from his party and Opposition colleagues. "The government cannot silence me," Chidambaram said as he entered the Parliament House.

The first stop for Chidambaram, who was released on Wednesday night after he secured bail from Supreme Court, was Gandhi Statue in Parliament House where Congress was holding a protest against rising onion prices.

Congress MPs from Kodikkunnil Suresh to Shashi Tharoor rushed to greet Chidambaram, who was accompanied by his son and Sivaganga MP Karti, as he interacted with MPs, including DMK's Tiruchi Siva.

Just before the proceedings in Rajya Sabha started, he entered the House to warm shake hands from Congress Deputy Leader Anand Sharma and a hug from Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad. As he sat on his assigned seat in the front row, senior Congress MP AK Antony also joined him along with Sharma and was seen discussing animatedly. In between, Chidambaram also turned to Jairam Ramesh to pass on some information.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 24 in the INX Media case in which he is accused of granting permission for taking FDI violating norms. He had denied any wrong doing.