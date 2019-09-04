Govt delaying MGNREGS payment: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the Centre was delaying payments for the MGNREGS (rural employment guarantee scheme). Replying to a question at the state Assembly, Mamata said the delay in payments for MGNREGS ranged from three to six months.

“The delay in payments for MGNREGS ranges from at least three months and sometimes goes up to six months. This is causing severe problems for us,” she said.

Mamata also accused the Centre of slashing down work under the rural job grantee scheme. However, she said that despite all the odds, West Bengal has occupied the number one position in the country in terms of work done under MGNREGS.