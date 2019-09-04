Govt delaying MGNREGS payment: Mamata

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DH News Service, Kolkata,
  • Sep 04 2019, 15:05pm ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2019, 08:25am ist
Responding to a question in the Assembly, Banerjee said the Centre was "restricting works" under the rural job scheme. (PTI file photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the Centre was delaying payments for the MGNREGS (rural employment guarantee scheme). Replying to a question at the state Assembly, Mamata said the delay in payments for MGNREGS ranged from three to six months.

“The delay in payments for MGNREGS ranges from at least three months and sometimes goes up to six months. This is causing severe problems for us,” she said.

Mamata also accused the Centre of slashing down work under the rural job grantee scheme. However, she said that despite all the odds, West Bengal has occupied the number one position in the country in terms of work done under MGNREGS.

