Govt doesn't use the phrase 'urban naxal', says Ministry of Home Affairs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah among other BJP leaders refer to "urban naxals" to make a point against detractors but the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said it does not use this "phrase".

Earlier in response to an RTI query, the MHA had also said it has "no information concerning 'tukde-tukde gang' (dividing the nation gang)", another phrase used by the BJP leaders.

In its response to a written question by Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Shanta Chhetri, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said, "the phrase 'urban naxals' is not used by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India."

However, Reddy said the government's National Policy and Action Plan addresses Left Wing Extremism in all its manifestations, including the urban activities.

Chhetri had asked "whether it is a fact that the Ministry has stated that it will take effective action against 'urban naxals' and their facilitators", "whether the ministry has defined what constitutes 'urban naxals' and its definition, who falls under this category of 'urban naxals'" and "if so, the details thereof and if not, the reasons therefore?"

The BJP leaders use both phrases 'urban naxals' and 'tukde-tukde gang' to target its opponents, who counter them on a variety of issues, including the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.