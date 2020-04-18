Govt doing 'injustice' to retailers, says Congress

Govt doing 'injustice' to retailers, seeks level-playing field for them: Congress

PTI
New Delhi,
  Apr 18 2020
 The Congress on Saturday highlighted the plight of retail traders during lockdown, alleging the government is doing "injustice" to them by allowing only e-commerce companies to sell non-essential items.

Congress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken demanded a level-playing field for retailers and asked the Home Ministry to issue guidelines for online sales.

"While their shops are locked down for last one months, their main competitors are open and have been allowed to sell non-essential items online. This is injustice to retailers and the government should not allow this," he said.

