Govt earmarks Rs 100 crore for preparation for India's G-20 presidency

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to allocate Rs 100 crore for preparation of India's G-20 presidency in 2022.

“I am happy to inform that India will host G-20 presidency in the year 2022 – the year of 75th anniversary of independence of Indian Nation,” Sitharaman said presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

“During this presidency, India would be able to drive considerably the global economic and development agenda,” she said, allocating Rs 100 crore to start preparations.