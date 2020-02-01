Govt earmarks Rs 100 crore for preparation for India's G-20 presidency

Rs 100 cr for preparation for India's G-20 presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the leaders of the G-20 nations during the summit which will be held in India in 2022

New Delhi,
  • Feb 01 2020, 23:09pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 23:09pm ist
President Ram Nath Kovind with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur and a team of officials at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. As per tradition Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on the President before presenting the Union Budget 2020-21. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed to allocate Rs 100 crore for preparation of India's G-20 presidency in 2022.

“I am happy to inform that India will host G-20 presidency in the year 2022 – the year of 75th anniversary of independence of Indian Nation,” Sitharaman said presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

“During this presidency, India would be able to drive considerably the global economic and development agenda,” she said, allocating Rs 100 crore to start preparations.

