Govt examining next version of PMKVY: Singh

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2.0 (2016-20) will come to an end on March 31 next year and the government is examining the next version, Parliament was informed on Saturday.

Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship R K Singh said there is no proposal under examination for setting up a National Institute of Skill Development.

The government launched Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) in 2015 and revamped it in 2016 to impart skills to one crore persons by 2020.

"The PMKVY 2.0 (2016-20) is coming to an end on 31st March 2021, and the government is examining the next version of PMKVY taking into account the lessons learned during the implementation of PMKVY 2.0," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In a separate reply, he said as at end-August, 98,370 persons have been trained as yoga instructors and trainers under the Skill India Mission.