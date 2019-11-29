Govt extends mandatory FASTag roll out date to Dec 15

The Central Government on Friday extended mandatory FASTag roll out date to December 15 from December 1.

To provide some more time to citizens to purchase FASTag and put it on their vehicles, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways decided to extend the deadline from December 1 to December 15, said an official.

Earlier, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari warned that those vehicles without tag have to pay double toll charges from December 1 for crossing National Highway toll plazas. Now, those passing NH toll plazas without FASTag will have to pay double toll charges from December 15 onwards.

FASTag is a prepaid tag, affixed on vehicle's windscreen, that enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction.

The NHAI is implementing cashless toll payment system for seamless movement of traffic where it decided to convert all lanes on NHs (except one each side) FASTage lane where cash will not be accepted. One lane each side will collect cash which will be double from December 15, said an official.

The National Highway Authority of India ( NHAI) is distributing FASTag bearing Rs 150 security charges free of cost from November 22 to December 1 to vehicle owners at all toll plazas.

However, it is up to the buyer to charge it with desired amount.