Govt looking into overpricing of bottled water

Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jul 02 2019, 14:31pm ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2019, 15:06pm ist
The government is seriously looking into complaints of bottled water and packaged foods and drinks being sold at prices higher than the maximum retail price, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday. "Some complaints of bottled water and packaged foods and drinks being sold at prices higher than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) have been received. "There are provisions in the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 to prevent charging above MRP," Paswan told the Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

He also said the government is seriously looking into the issue. Enforcement of the provisions is done by the Legal Metrology Department of the state governments which impose penalties in case of violations, he added. The minister was responding to a question on whether the government is aware about bottled water and packaged foods and drinks being sold at higher prices than MRP at public places like railway stations, airports, hotels and multiplexes.

