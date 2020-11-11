Govt needs to define Covid-19 vaccine distribution strategy: Rahul Gandhi

'Govt must define Covid vaccine distribution strategy'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 11 2020, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 13:06 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the government will have to define a vaccine distribution strategy to ensure that every Indian gets the Covid-19 vaccine. 

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have said that their vaccine candidate has been found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Even though Pfizer has created a promising vaccine, the logistics for making it available to every Indian need to be worked out".

"Government of India (GOI) has to define a vaccine distribution strategy and how it will reach every Indian," he said.

He attached a media report with his tweet, saying that no cold chain logistic company in India has the capability to transport the Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 to India which required a temperature of minus 70 degrees.

