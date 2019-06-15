'Govt needs to draft new policy to deal with Naxalism'

The government needs to draft a new policy to deal with Naxalism in the country in the wake of the recent attack on a police team in Jharkhand, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Saturday.

Referring to the attack in the Seraikela-Kharsawan area near the Jharkhand-Bengal border on Friday in which five police personnel were killed in an ambush by Maoists, Surjewala said the act was highly condemnable.

"The cowardly face of naxalism has been spreading in Jharkhand. The government of this country needs to draft afresh its policy to deal with naxalism," he tweeted.

Two assistant sub-inspectors and three constables came under attack while patrolling the Tiruldih police station area of the district.