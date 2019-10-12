Govt obsessed with targeting political opponents: Cong

With scores of its leaders facing probe and raids by investigating agencies, the Congress on Saturday sought to give wider ambit to the issue insisting that the government is acting not only on it but also on other Opposition parties as well.

“Government is working political vendetta. This is a matter of concern for the country’s politics. Different ideologies thrive in democracy. Governments are opposed, elections happen but if the government and its agencies knowingly carry out injustice, it will cause long term harm to democracy,” party’s senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said.

The former Union minister alleged that the NDA government is “obsessed with targeting its political opponents”.

“It works with vendetta in mind, selectively identifying and targeting political opponents, it is not only Indian National Congress and its leaders. In recent year it goes across political parties, but only those parties which are opposed to them whether it is TMC, whether it was TDP, the BSP, the Samajwadi Party, and the list is long,” Sharma said.

That Congress is trying to seek a unified Opposition voice on the issue of political vendetta was also evident when senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in an interview to Deccan Herald slammed the government for “ED filing a case against NCP chief Sharad Pawar without any tax enquiry” and ruing how “vendetta politics is happening now and spoiling the political atmosphere.”

At the AICC briefing, Sharma also referred to reports in public domain to hammer home the point that BJP is the “richest political party in the world, which has got almost 99% of the Electoral Bonds."

He said that there is no targeting when it comes to the BJP, it is slushed with funds while the BJP is using the agency to target the employees – salaried employees of the Opposition party.